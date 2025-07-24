Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 8.7% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $21,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.3% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded up $63.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $866.67. 460,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $739.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $690.44. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $784.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.