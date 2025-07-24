FreeGulliver LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)

FreeGulliver LLC decreased its holdings in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,386 shares during the period. FreeGulliver LLC owned about 0.72% of Oncology Institute worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 613.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 109,769 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oncology Institute

In other news, Director Brad Hively sold 1,976,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $5,671,513.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 603,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,047.87. The trade was a 76.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Growth I. L.P. M33 sold 76,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $232,788.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,272,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,808.20. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,726,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,379,013 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOI shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Oncology Institute in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Oncology Institute in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Oncology Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.75. 765,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $334.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 445.02%.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

