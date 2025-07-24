EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up 2.7% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $14,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.8%

EME stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $578.06. The company had a trading volume of 62,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,254. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.57 and a 200-day moving average of $450.03. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $319.49 and a one year high of $578.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.