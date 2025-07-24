Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 147 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.6% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on V. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $356.85. 1,098,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,562,069. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.62 and its 200-day moving average is $344.40. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $658.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.