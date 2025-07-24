FreeGulliver LLC Sells 864 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

FreeGulliver LLC trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the sale, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE KKR traded up $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $151.43. 1,353,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,318. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

