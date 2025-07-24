Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. LGI Homes comprises 1.2% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 801.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 111,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, July 7th.

LGI Homes Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $58.30. 90,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.76.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.29). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.