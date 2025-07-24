Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,673 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $26,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 97.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1,514.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 358.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Atkore by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Atkore stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.02. 79,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.05.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.52. Atkore had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Roth Capital set a $78.00 price target on shares of Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,384.48. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

