2,300 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Bought by FreeGulliver LLC

FreeGulliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.37. The company had a trading volume of 103,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.33. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.07%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

