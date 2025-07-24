Brookwood Investment Group LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $155.08. 16,757,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,129,102. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $155.68. The company has a market cap of $365.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.07, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $160.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.