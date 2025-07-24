Royce & Associates LP Has $67.99 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Quaker Houghton makes up about 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.11% of Quaker Houghton worth $67,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Houghton by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KWR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Quaker Houghton from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

Shares of KWR traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.77. The company had a trading volume of 36,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,361. Quaker Houghton has a twelve month low of $95.91 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average is $121.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Quaker Houghton had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $442.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Quaker Houghton’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

