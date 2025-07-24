Brookwood Investment Group LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 14,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 16,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.00. 3,277,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,742,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.