Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.1%

RRC traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 801,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,950. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $475,777.46. Following the sale, the director owned 54,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,421.82. This trade represents a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $388,652.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,556. The trade was a 40.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 466,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

