Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.95. The company had a trading volume of 698,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James Financial has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raymond James Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

