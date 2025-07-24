Royce & Associates LP Has $61.93 Million Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124,075 shares during the quarter. Innospec comprises approximately 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Innospec were worth $61,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,212,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,992,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,106,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,839,000 after buying an additional 184,262 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Down 1.3%

Innospec stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.67. 21,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,254. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.10. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette sold 446 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $40,420.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,193.11. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOSP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

