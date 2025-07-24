Royce & Associates LP Acquires 20,230 Shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,490,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the quarter. Enovis makes up about 1.0% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Enovis were worth $95,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Enovis by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after buying an additional 153,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENOV. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

NYSE ENOV traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 212,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,231. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.70. Enovis Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

