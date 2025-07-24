Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.95. 676,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,943. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.38. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $63.28.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,745.40. The trade was a 55.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 13,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $807,476.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 165,890 shares in the company, valued at $9,621,620. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,767. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TNL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Read More

