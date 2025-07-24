Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Waste Connections updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.51. 467,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.35. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $169.36 and a twelve month high of $201.66.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waste Connections stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

