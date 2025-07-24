Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

Shares of Enovix stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. 3,382,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.09. Enovix has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Enovix declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,458,000 after buying an additional 2,063,631 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,712,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after buying an additional 1,054,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,323,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 394,532 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

