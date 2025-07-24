Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.08) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.96) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 370 ($5.03) to GBX 390 ($5.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 327 ($4.44).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 0.9%

About Hochschild Mining

Shares of LON:HOC traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 287 ($3.90). 7,442,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 267.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 246.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 158.60 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 333.80 ($4.54).

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.