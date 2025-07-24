Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at TD Cowen

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.90. 2,911,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,012,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,092,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,385,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 2,585.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,301 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 2,527.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,319,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,542,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.