Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital set a $65.00 price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 209,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,145. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,096.32. This trade represents a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

