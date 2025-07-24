Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $511.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GEV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GE Vernova from $522.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Glj Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.50.

GEV stock traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $623.64. 884,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,091. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $502.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $634.53.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,577,000 after buying an additional 432,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,828 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,720,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

