AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.47) target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 395 ($5.37) to GBX 410 ($5.57) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.
Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.
Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.
Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.
