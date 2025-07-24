AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.47) target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 395 ($5.37) to GBX 410 ($5.57) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AJB

AJ Bell Stock Performance

About AJ Bell

Shares of AJ Bell stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 522 ($7.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,323. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 499.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 449.57. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 355.20 ($4.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 558.50 ($7.59). The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.