Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 975 ($13.25) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 824 ($11.20) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

LON:HWDN traded up GBX 70.50 ($0.96) on Thursday, hitting GBX 906 ($12.31). 54,940,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,548. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647.10 ($8.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 982.50 ($13.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 846.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 795.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The stock has a market cap of £4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howden Joinery Group will post 52.8073286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jackie Callaway purchased 28,916 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 865 ($11.75) per share, with a total value of £250,123.40 ($339,841.58). Insiders acquired a total of 28,969 shares of company stock worth $25,056,538 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

