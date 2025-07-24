Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 703 Shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of AVSD stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $69.00. 388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,657. The firm has a market cap of $193.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.04. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12.

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

