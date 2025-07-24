Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 434 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NULG traded up $12.25 on Thursday, hitting $97.13. 62,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,372. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.67. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

