ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Takes $3.48 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 52,397 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 451.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.69. 453,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,447. The company has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

