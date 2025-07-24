ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases 19,005 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Semrush were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 15.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $208,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 907,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,025.55. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David W. Mason sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $75,225.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 261,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,871.06. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,561,250 shares of company stock valued at $25,650,643. Company insiders own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Semrush from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

NASDAQ SEMR traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 192,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,394. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

