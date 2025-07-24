JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,942,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559,749 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 3.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $121,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,751,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

