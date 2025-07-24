HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) CFO Mary Theresa Coelho Sells 13,609 Shares

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) CFO Mary Theresa Coelho sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $12,520.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,764.72. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HOOKIPA Pharma Trading Down 2.4%

HOOKIPA Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,604. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.89. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.46.

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.62). HOOKIPA Pharma had a negative net margin of 785.66% and a negative return on equity of 120.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HOOKIPA Pharma

About HOOKIPA Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new position in HOOKIPA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $3,771,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HOOKIPA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HOOKIPA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

