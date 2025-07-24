ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Increases Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,684,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,124,238 shares during the period. Brookdale Senior Living accounts for 2.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 6.84% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $85,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,999.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6,029.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.47. 259,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 79.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

