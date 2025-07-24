ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 8.2%

LYB traded down $5.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.73. 3,042,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,402. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $100.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.