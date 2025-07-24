608,191 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Bought by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 608,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,791,000. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.66% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,968,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,924,000 after purchasing an additional 663,924 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 295,640 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 705.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 281,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,047,000 after buying an additional 246,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,481,000 after purchasing an additional 229,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.42. 1,428,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,108. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $71.84.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.