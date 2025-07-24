HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) CEO Malte Peters Sells 29,176 Shares

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) CEO Malte Peters sold 29,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $26,841.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 79,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,157.48. This represents a 26.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOOKIPA Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,604. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.62). HOOKIPA Pharma had a negative return on equity of 120.09% and a negative net margin of 785.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HOOKIPA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HOOKIPA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new position in HOOKIPA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

