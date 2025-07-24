Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,786. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $104.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

