Morling Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Reddit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $3,529,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 333,806 shares in the company, valued at $39,268,937.84. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $4,735,428.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,428,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,862,674.42. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 490,809 shares of company stock valued at $59,555,045. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.93. 1,835,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748,106. Reddit Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $230.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.80 and a 200-day moving average of $139.35.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

