Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 381.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 45,750 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Dorian LPG worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.65. 40,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,348. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Dorian LPG’s revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 13.5%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

