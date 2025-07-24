Morling Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the quarter. Simplify MBS ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,757,000 after acquiring an additional 346,809 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,492,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 175,515 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,697,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,315,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 126,318 shares during the period.

Simplify MBS ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 48,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,850. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

