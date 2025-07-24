a16z Perennial Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

a16z Perennial Management L.P. increased its holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 1,580.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Reddit makes up approximately 0.0% of a16z Perennial Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. a16z Perennial Management L.P.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Reddit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDDT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of NYSE RDDT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $145.93. 1,835,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 247.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day moving average of $139.35. Reddit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 26,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $2,559,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 251,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,742,644.39. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,409 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $15,482,700.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,966,251.85. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,809 shares of company stock valued at $59,555,045 over the last ninety days. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

