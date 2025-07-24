Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.37. 174,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,425. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 88.45%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

