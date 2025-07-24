Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,270 Shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Elastic by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Elastic by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 592.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after purchasing an additional 313,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.13. 134,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,710. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average of $92.76. Elastic N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -83.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Elastic from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Elastic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.72.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $444,718.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,560,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,334,890.81. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,702 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $495,560.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 93,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,236.35. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,324. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

