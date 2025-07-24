Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $695,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Corteva by 2,874.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381,436 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Corteva by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $251,892,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Corteva by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,870,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.60. 529,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,958. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $87.00 target price on Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

