Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.52. 136,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,004. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

