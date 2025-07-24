Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.5% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArborFi Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,824. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $138.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

