Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Entergy by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Entergy Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE ETR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,855. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $89.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.