Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.23. The stock had a trading volume of 45,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day moving average is $132.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.2333 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

