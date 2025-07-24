Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 922 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.29.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $242.04 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $251.60. The company has a market cap of $679.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

