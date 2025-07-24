SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,084,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,905. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

