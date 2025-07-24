Davis Rea LTD. Acquires Shares of 153,793 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. Davis Rea LTD. owned 0.05% of Brookfield Renewable Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,106,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 1,065,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,338,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,263,000 after buying an additional 564,515 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,344,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,904,000 after buying an additional 492,199 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,715,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,433,000 after buying an additional 323,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,585,000 after buying an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 44,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -147.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. Barclays started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

