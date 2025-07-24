FY2026 EPS Forecast for Patriot Batry Raised by Analyst

Patriot Batry (TSE:PME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Patriot Batry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Patriot Batry’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Patriot Batry Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of PME traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.04. 1,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.69. Patriot Batry has a 1-year low of C$1.92 and a 1-year high of C$3.04.

About Patriot Batry

The Corporations investment objective is to provide Shareholders with long-term capital appreciation. The assets of the Corporation are invested in a Portfolio consisting primarily of securities of issuers that are engaged in the production and/or exploration of metal and minerals, with a current focus on gold issuers.

